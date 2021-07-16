Short Interest in First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR) Drops By 80.2%

First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a drop of 80.2% from the June 15th total of 38,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ AIRR opened at $39.85 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.16. First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF has a one year low of $23.97 and a one year high of $43.06.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF stock. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,306 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC owned 0.48% of First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF worth $1,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

