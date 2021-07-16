Short Interest in GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG) Declines By 22.7%

GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,060,000 shares, a drop of 22.7% from the June 15th total of 6,550,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 944,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.4 days. Currently, 15.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

GCMG remained flat at $$10.23 on Friday. 418,957 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 677,540. GCM Grosvenor has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $15.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 0.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.05.

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $103.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.18 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GCM Grosvenor will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GCMG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of GCM Grosvenor from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GCM Grosvenor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of GCM Grosvenor in a report on Monday, April 26th.

In other GCM Grosvenor news, major shareholder Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.L sold 567,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.08, for a total value of $7,422,298.32. 77.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 20.7% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 5,060,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,225,000 after purchasing an additional 869,286 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in GCM Grosvenor during the fourth quarter worth $39,960,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in GCM Grosvenor by 9.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,921,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,764,000 after buying an additional 249,266 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in GCM Grosvenor by 238.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,889,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,491,000 after buying an additional 1,330,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,129,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,436,000 after acquiring an additional 188,559 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.38% of the company’s stock.

GCM Grosvenor Company Profile

Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. is global alternative asset management solutions provider. The firm primarily provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. It also provides its services to investment companies, high net worth individuals, pension and profit sharing plans and state or municipal government entities.

