Short Interest in GenSight Biologics S.A. (OTCMKTS:GSGTF) Rises By 94.4%

GenSight Biologics S.A. (OTCMKTS:GSGTF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 170,300 shares, a growth of 94.4% from the June 15th total of 87,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,703.0 days.
GSGTF stock traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,568. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.46. GenSight Biologics has a 1 year low of $3.10 and a 1 year high of $11.30.
About GenSight Biologics
