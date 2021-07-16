Short Interest in GenSight Biologics S.A. (OTCMKTS:GSGTF) Rises By 94.4%

GenSight Biologics S.A. (OTCMKTS:GSGTF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 170,300 shares, a growth of 94.4% from the June 15th total of 87,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,703.0 days.

GSGTF stock traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,568. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.46. GenSight Biologics has a 1 year low of $3.10 and a 1 year high of $11.30.

Get GenSight Biologics alerts:

About GenSight Biologics

GenSight Biologics SA, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for mitochondrial and neurodegenerative diseases of the eye and central nervous system. The company develops its products through gene therapy-based mitochondrial targeting sequence and optogenetics technology platforms.

Featured Article: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for GenSight Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GenSight Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.