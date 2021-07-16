Short Interest in Hengan International Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HEGIY) Drops By 23.1%

Hengan International Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HEGIY) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a drop of 23.1% from the June 15th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hengan International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th.

HEGIY traded down $0.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.22. 89,071 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,663. Hengan International Group has a 1 year low of $31.15 and a 1 year high of $45.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Hengan International Group Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells personal hygiene products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers pocket handkerchiefs, box and soft tissue papers, kitchen towels/papers, toilet rolls, first-aid products, enema, garbage and food bags, preservation papers, table cloths and swabbers, sanitary napkins, pantiliners, overnight pants, wet tissues, maternal and child care products, adult and baby diapers, and cleansing products.

