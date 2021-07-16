Short Interest in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) Expands By 71.5%

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 522,200 shares, a growth of 71.5% from the June 15th total of 304,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 167,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XT. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 137,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,848,000 after purchasing an additional 19,762 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 517,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,637,000 after purchasing an additional 93,530 shares during the period. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000.

Get iShares Exponential Technologies ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:XT opened at $63.05 on Friday. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 1-year low of $46.33 and a 1-year high of $64.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.04.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.273 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Company Profile

Apple Inc is an American multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, that designs, develops, and sells consumer electronics, computer software, and online services. It is considered one of the Big Five companies in the U.S. information technology industry, along with Amazon, Google, Microsoft, and Facebook.

Featured Article: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.