Short Interest in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Declines By 97.5%

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 586,300 shares, a decrease of 97.5% from the June 15th total of 23,000,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $155.46 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.76. The stock has a market cap of $470.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.19. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $91.38 and a 1-year high of $167.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $30.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.71 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The company’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 13.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.54%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays set a $187.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Atlantic Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.33.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 17,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total transaction of $2,691,159.86. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,440,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,896,852,000 after buying an additional 925,022 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,207,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,982,034,000 after buying an additional 2,044,249 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 38,321,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,834,601,000 after buying an additional 2,769,555 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,434,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,633,113,000 after buying an additional 602,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,288,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,848,803,000 after buying an additional 5,610,076 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Featured Story: What is the role of the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.