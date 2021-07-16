Short Interest in Legend Power Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:LPSIF) Increases By 153.3%

Legend Power Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:LPSIF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a growth of 153.3% from the June 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Legend Power Systems in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of Legend Power Systems stock remained flat at $$0.47 on Friday. Legend Power Systems has a one year low of $0.23 and a one year high of $0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.58.

Legend Power Systems Company Profile

Legend Power Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electrical energy conservation company in Canada and the United States. It assembles, markets, and sells SmartGATE, a patented device that enables dynamic power management of commercial or industrial Buildings. Legend Power Systems Inc was founded in 1987 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

