Short Interest in Legend Power Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:LPSIF) Increases By 153.3%

Legend Power Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:LPSIF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a growth of 153.3% from the June 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Legend Power Systems in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of Legend Power Systems stock remained flat at $$0.47 on Friday. Legend Power Systems has a one year low of $0.23 and a one year high of $0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.58.

Legend Power Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electrical energy conservation company in Canada and the United States. It assembles, markets, and sells SmartGATE, a patented device that enables dynamic power management of commercial or industrial Buildings. Legend Power Systems Inc was founded in 1987 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

