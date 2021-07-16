Short Interest in Mastermind, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMND) Declines By 66.7%

Mastermind, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMND) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the June 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
MMND stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,085. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Mastermind has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $0.96. The stock has a market cap of $7.21 million, a PE ratio of -20.90 and a beta of 0.57.
