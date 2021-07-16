Short Interest in Mastermind, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMND) Declines By 66.7%

Mastermind, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMND) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the June 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

MMND stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,085. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Mastermind has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $0.96. The stock has a market cap of $7.21 million, a PE ratio of -20.90 and a beta of 0.57.

Mastermind, Inc, an involvement marketing service agency, designs, creates, and develops branding and marketing campaigns for corporate clients. The company's programs cover various forms, including creating and managing digital content, designing campaign Websites/landing pages, social media and viral campaigns, mobile marketing initiatives, and brand communications.

