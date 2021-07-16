Short Interest in MDJM Ltd (NASDAQ:MDJH) Drops By 60.2%

MDJM Ltd (NASDAQ:MDJH) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a decline of 60.2% from the June 15th total of 13,300 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 88,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ MDJH traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,311. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.03. MDJM has a 1-year low of $2.76 and a 1-year high of $8.60.

Get MDJM alerts:

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDJH. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in MDJM in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of MDJM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MDJM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDJM Ltd, through its subsidiaries and variable interest entity, operates as an integrated real estate services company in the People's Republic of China. It offers real estate agency services to real estate developers; and real estate consulting services, such as consulting, marketing strategy planning and strategy, and advertising services and sales strategies.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for MDJM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDJM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.