Short Interest in Mexco Energy Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) Increases By 93.0%

Mexco Energy Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,600 shares, an increase of 93.0% from the June 15th total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 81,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other Mexco Energy news, Director Kenneth L. Clayton sold 4,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.84, for a total transaction of $48,216.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,136. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Tammy Mccomic sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total transaction of $31,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 69,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $734,632.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,174 shares of company stock valued at $161,880. Corporate insiders own 54.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MXC traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.82. 213 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 179,507. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.89 and a beta of 1.55. Mexco Energy has a 1-year low of $2.98 and a 1-year high of $14.63. The company has a quick ratio of 5.46, a current ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns partial interests in approximately 6,400 producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, North Dakota, and Ohio.

