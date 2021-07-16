Short Interest in Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) Grows By 103.5%

Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,390,000 shares, a growth of 103.5% from the June 15th total of 683,100 shares. Approximately 3.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 252,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.5 days.

In other Mission Produce news, Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $267,220. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 250,000 shares of Mission Produce stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total transaction of $4,950,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 377,390 shares of company stock valued at $7,554,448 in the last three months. Insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Mission Produce alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its position in Mission Produce by 74.7% during the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,254,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,839,000 after purchasing an additional 536,101 shares in the last quarter. Dean Capital Management grew its stake in Mission Produce by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 86,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 19,806 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Mission Produce during the fourth quarter worth $1,506,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Mission Produce during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mission Produce during the first quarter valued at $5,774,000. 10.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AVO opened at $19.65 on Friday. Mission Produce has a 52 week low of $11.75 and a 52 week high of $22.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. On average, research analysts predict that Mission Produce will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on AVO shares. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Mission Produce in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mission Produce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.57.

About Mission Produce

Mission Produce, Inc engages in sourcing, producing, and distributing avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It serves retail, wholesale, and foodservice customers. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Mission Produce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mission Produce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.