Short Interest in Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK) Decreases By 80.4%

Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a decrease of 80.4% from the June 15th total of 23,500 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 11,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

In related news, Director Adam K. Peterson bought 39,733 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.98 per share, with a total value of $436,268.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider James Lougheed sold 19,622 shares of Nicholas Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.72, for a total transaction of $740,141.84. Insiders acquired a total of 157,371 shares of company stock worth $1,732,581 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NICK. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Nicholas Financial by 0.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 449,033 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nicholas Financial by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,854 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nicholas Financial by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 501,350 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,201,000 after buying an additional 8,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Group LLC lifted its position in Nicholas Financial by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 2,089,015 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $22,081,000 after buying an additional 15,647 shares during the last quarter. 36.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Nicholas Financial stock traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $11.14. 201 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,633. Nicholas Financial has a 12-month low of $6.94 and a 12-month high of $11.85. The company has a market capitalization of $140.36 million, a P/E ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.91.

Nicholas Financial Company Profile

Nicholas Financial, Inc operates as a consumer finance company in the United States. The company engages in acquiring and servicing automobile finance installment contracts for the purchase of new and used automobiles and light trucks. It also originates direct consumer loans and sells consumer-finance related products.

