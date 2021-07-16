Short Interest in OriginClear, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OCLN) Expands By 77.3%

OriginClear, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OCLN) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a growth of 77.3% from the June 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 144,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OCLN stock traded down $0.00 on Friday, reaching $0.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,139. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.10. OriginClear has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.30.

About OriginClear

OriginClear, Inc provides water treatment solutions worldwide. It licenses its Electro Water Separation water cleanup technology that utilizes a catalytic process to concentrate and eliminate suspended solids in commercial and industrial wastewater; and Advanced Oxidation technology for reducing or eliminating dissolved organic microtoxins.

