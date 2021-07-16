Short Interest in PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) Rises By 76.4%

PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 204,800 shares, an increase of 76.4% from the June 15th total of 116,100 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 546,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of NYSE:PHX traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.01. The company had a trading volume of 261,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,713. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.51 million, a PE ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 1.15. PHX Minerals has a 52-week low of $1.36 and a 52-week high of $4.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.34.

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. PHX Minerals had a negative net margin of 33.52% and a positive return on equity of 1.23%. The firm had revenue of $6.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PHX Minerals will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PHX. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PHX Minerals in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of PHX Minerals in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PHX Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of PHX Minerals in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PHX Minerals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.93.

In other PHX Minerals news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.67 per share, for a total transaction of $133,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Raphael D’amico bought 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 237,774 shares in the company, valued at $475,548. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 259,158 shares of company stock worth $590,172. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PHX. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in PHX Minerals during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in PHX Minerals during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of PHX Minerals in the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PHX Minerals by 210.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 36,654 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 24,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of PHX Minerals by 367.2% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 48,072 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 37,783 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.24% of the company’s stock.

About PHX Minerals

PHX Minerals Inc operates as a natural gas and oil mineral company in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It owns approximately 253,000 net mineral acres principally located in Oklahoma, North Dakota, Texas, New Mexico, and Arkansas. As of September 30, 2020, it had proved reserves of 57.7 Bcfe.

