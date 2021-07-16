Short Interest in Semler Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMLR) Decreases By 75.0%

Semler Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMLR) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the June 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SMLR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Semler Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. B. Riley upped their target price on Semler Scientific from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Get Semler Scientific alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS SMLR traded down $2.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $125.00. The stock had a trading volume of 6,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,763. The stock has a market capitalization of $844.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.99. Semler Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $47.32 and a fifty-two week high of $129.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.28.

Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.11. Semler Scientific had a return on equity of 62.27% and a net margin of 38.27%. The company had revenue of $13.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.95 million. Research analysts forecast that Semler Scientific will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.94, for a total value of $133,675.00. Also, Director Wayne T. Pan sold 1,089 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.17, for a total value of $117,797.13. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,902 shares of company stock worth $1,757,532. 13.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Semler Scientific Company Profile

Semler Scientific, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary products that assist healthcare providers to evaluate and treat patients with chronic diseases in the United States. The company's products include QuantaFlo, a four-minute in-office blood flow test that enables healthcare providers to use blood flow measurements as part of their examinations of a patient's vascular condition.

Recommended Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for Semler Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semler Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.