Short Interest in Sonde Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOQDQ) Drops By 64.3%

Sonde Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOQDQ) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decrease of 64.3% from the June 15th total of 14,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 117,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SOQDQ remained flat at $$0.01 during trading on Friday. 758,864 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,592. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.01. Sonde Resources has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.11.

Get Sonde Resources alerts:

Sonde Resources Company Profile

Sonde Resources Corp. is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in offshore North Africa and Western Canada. It holds a 100% working interest in the 768,000 acre joint oil block offshore Tunisia and Libya, as well as undeveloped land positions in Duvernay play covering 44,021 net acres and Wabamun play covering 53,489 net acres in West Central and Northern Alberta.

Featured Article: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Sonde Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonde Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.