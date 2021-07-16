Short Interest in Sonde Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOQDQ) Drops By 64.3%

Sonde Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOQDQ) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decrease of 64.3% from the June 15th total of 14,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 117,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:SOQDQ remained flat at $$0.01 during trading on Friday. 758,864 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,592. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.01. Sonde Resources has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.11.
Sonde Resources Company Profile
