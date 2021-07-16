Short Interest in Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) Increases By 250.0%

Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 250.0% from the June 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Standard Chartered stock opened at $12.05 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.65. Standard Chartered has a 52 week low of $8.48 and a 52 week high of $15.05.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Monday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Friday, June 18th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Standard Chartered has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

