Short Interest in Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) Expands By 121.5%

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 323,400 shares, an increase of 121.5% from the June 15th total of 146,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

MITO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Stealth BioTherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics by 536.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 568,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 478,903 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Stealth BioTherapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. 4.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MITO stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.38. 2,558 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 334,768. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.47. Stealth BioTherapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.06 and a 52 week high of $2.58.

Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Equities research analysts forecast that Stealth BioTherapeutics will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases involving mitochondrial dysfunction. Its lead product candidate is Elamipretide that is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat barth syndrome, phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of duchenne cardiomyopathy, phase 2a clinical trial to treat friedreich's ataxia, phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration, phase 2 clinical trial to treat leber's hereditary optic neuropathy, and phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of replisome myopathies.

