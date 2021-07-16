Short Interest in Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG) Declines By 20.5%

Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 356,700 shares, a decrease of 20.5% from the June 15th total of 448,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 195,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSE:STG traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $0.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 867,899. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.01. Sunlands Technology Group has a 1 year low of $0.80 and a 1 year high of $2.95. The stock has a market cap of $139.80 million, a P/E ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.77.

Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $105.97 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STG. HRT Financial LP grew its holdings in Sunlands Technology Group by 178.4% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 40,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 25,780 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunlands Technology Group in the first quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Sunlands Technology Group by 26.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 101,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 21,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

About Sunlands Technology Group

Sunlands Technology Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online education services in the People's Republic of China. It offers various degree- and diploma-oriented post-secondary courses, including preparation courses for the self-taught higher education examination (STE) for learners pursuing associate diplomas or bachelor's degrees, as well as for the entrance examinations of Master of Business Administration programs.

