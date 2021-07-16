Short Interest in Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) Decreases By 74.1%

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a decline of 74.1% from the June 15th total of 23,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 98,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

SWMAY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. AlphaValue downgraded shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

OTCMKTS SWMAY traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $8.85. The stock had a trading volume of 28,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,848. Swedish Match AB has a one year low of $7.10 and a one year high of $9.51. The stock has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.81.

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Swedish Match AB (publ) had a net margin of 31.94% and a negative return on equity of 78.25%. The firm had revenue of $530.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.12 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Swedish Match AB will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Swedish Match AB (publ) develops, manufactures, markets, and sells snus and moist snuff, lights, and other tobacco products in Scandinavia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Smokefree, Cigars, and Lights segments. It provides snus and pouch products, nicotine pouches, and moist snuff under the General, GÃ¶teborgs RapÃ©, Kaliber, Kronan, Ettan, Grov, Catch, G.3, The Lab, Nick & Johnny, ZYN, G.4, Onico, Longhorn, and Timber Wolf brand names.

