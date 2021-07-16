Short Interest in Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI) Increases By 415.3%

Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 57,200 shares, an increase of 415.3% from the June 15th total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valhi by 536.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 73,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 62,260 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Valhi by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 61,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 5,192 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Valhi in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Valhi by 55,150.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valhi by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 163,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 9,366 shares during the last quarter. 2.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Valhi stock opened at $25.69 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.08. Valhi has a 12 month low of $9.89 and a 12 month high of $34.60. The company has a market capitalization of $726.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 4.71.

Valhi (NYSE:VHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter. Valhi had a return on equity of 3.58% and a net margin of 2.40%. The company had revenue of $509.00 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th.

Valhi, Inc engages in the chemicals, component products, and real estate management and development businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2), which are white inorganic pigments used in various applications by paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers.

