Short Interest in WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:WPTIF) Increases By 83.8%

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:WPTIF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 179,400 shares, an increase of 83.8% from the June 15th total of 97,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.6 days.

OTCMKTS:WPTIF opened at $18.36 on Friday. WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $12.20 and a 1 year high of $18.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.86.

WPTIF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.75 to C$18.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$18.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT acquires, develops, manages and owns distribution and logistics properties located in the United States.

