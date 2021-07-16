Short Interest in XPhyto Therapeutics Corp. (OTCMKTS:XPHYF) Declines By 87.5%

XPhyto Therapeutics Corp. (OTCMKTS:XPHYF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 87.5% from the June 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 79,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:XPHYF opened at $1.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.65. The company has a market cap of $83.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.74. XPhyto Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.16 and a twelve month high of $3.10.

Get XPhyto Therapeutics alerts:

XPhyto Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:XPHYF) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter.

XPhyto Therapeutics Corp. operates as a bioscience company in Germany and Canada. It develops drug delivery methods, such as transdermal patches and oral dissolvable films designed for delivery of neurological medications; and psychedelic medicine to treat mental health-related medical conditions, such as depression, anxiety, addiction, and trauma-related stress disorder.

Further Reading: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for XPhyto Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPhyto Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.