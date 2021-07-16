Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its stake in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) by 46.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,193 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Shutterstock were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SSTK. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 54,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,937,000 after purchasing an additional 10,965 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 61,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 130.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 11,196 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 35,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after purchasing an additional 7,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SSTK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Shutterstock from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Shutterstock from $86.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Shutterstock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Shutterstock from $86.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.71.

In other news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 67,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total value of $6,028,702.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 13,327,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,182,007,460.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CTO Peter Silvio sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total transaction of $183,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 214,052 shares of company stock worth $19,896,618 in the last quarter. 37.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SSTK stock opened at $98.41 on Friday. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.31 and a 12 month high of $104.57. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $92.74.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.29. Shutterstock had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 24.83%. The firm had revenue of $183.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.58%.

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement digital imagery.

