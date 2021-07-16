Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) Given a $31.18 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a $31.18 price objective on Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) in a report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on GCTAF. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.09.

OTCMKTS:GCTAF traded down $4.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $26.86. The company had a trading volume of 10,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,485. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has a 52-week low of $20.95 and a 52-week high of $48.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.96.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy stock. Cacti Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) by 19.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 151,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,500 shares during the period. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy accounts for approximately 0.5% of Cacti Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Cacti Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy were worth $5,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies wind power solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Wind Turbines and Operation and Maintenance. The Wind Turbines segment offers wind turbines for various pitch and speed technologies, as well as provides development, construction, and sale of wind farms.

