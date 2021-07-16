Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) Short Interest Up 311.5% in June

Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100,400 shares, an increase of 311.5% from the June 15th total of 24,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.0 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRRA opened at $20.37 on Friday. Sierra Oncology has a 1 year low of $10.02 and a 1 year high of $23.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 1.01.

Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.61) by ($0.10). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sierra Oncology will post -6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

SRRA has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Sierra Oncology in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sierra Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

In other news, CEO Stephen George Dilly acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.83 per share, for a total transaction of $89,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,150. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Sierra Oncology by 79.3% during the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,017,358 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,529,000 after buying an additional 450,000 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Sierra Oncology by 39.6% during the first quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 445,188 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,671,000 after acquiring an additional 126,298 shares in the last quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sierra Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,206,000. Opaleye Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sierra Oncology by 100.5% during the first quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 151,139 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after acquiring an additional 75,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sierra Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.47% of the company’s stock.

About Sierra Oncology

Sierra Oncology, Inc researches, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of patients with hematology and oncology needs. Its lead drug candidate, momelotinib, is a selective and orally-bioavailable JAK1, JAK2, and ACVR1 inhibitor that has two completed Phase 3 trials for the treatment of myelofibrosis.

