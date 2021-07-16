SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA) Short Interest Update

SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,340,000 shares, a drop of 20.7% from the June 15th total of 1,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 265,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of SIGA stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.88. 328,782 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 265,298. SIGA Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $5.66 and a fifty-two week high of $8.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $447.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 0.89.

Get SIGA Technologies alerts:

SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SIGA Technologies had a return on equity of 56.02% and a net margin of 50.59%. The firm had revenue of $4.81 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that SIGA Technologies will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SIGA. TheStreet downgraded shares of SIGA Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SIGA Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of SIGA Technologies by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in SIGA Technologies by 188.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,765 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SIGA Technologies by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 23,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 4,510 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in SIGA Technologies by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 5,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in SIGA Technologies by 160.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 5,622 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.74% of the company’s stock.

About SIGA Technologies

SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security and infectious disease markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an orally administered antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. SIGA Technologies, Inc has a strategic partnership with Cipla Therapeutics to deliver sustained innovation and access to antibacterial drugs primarily against biothreats.

Recommended Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for SIGA Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIGA Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.