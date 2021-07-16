Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) Shares Down 5.8% on Insider Selling

Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK)’s share price fell 5.8% during trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $43.63 and last traded at $43.76. 5,785 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 257,671 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.46.

Specifically, CFO Lucas W. Buchanan sold 10,000 shares of Silk Road Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total value of $614,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 185,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,391,886.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 6,324 shares of Silk Road Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.05, for a total transaction of $392,404.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,330,846.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,399 shares of company stock worth $4,409,509. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silk Road Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.20.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.77 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 9.37 and a current ratio of 10.11.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $20.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.29 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 61.58% and a negative return on equity of 42.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SILK. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Silk Road Medical during the fourth quarter worth $308,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 212.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 4,825 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 33,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 3,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 36,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 11,205 shares during the last quarter.

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products includes ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

