Silverarc Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in Helix Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HLXA)

Silverarc Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Helix Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HLXA) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 228,485 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,414 shares during the quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC owned about 1.92% of Helix Acquisition worth $2,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HLXA. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Helix Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. Caxton Corp purchased a new position in shares of Helix Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $182,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Helix Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $193,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Helix Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Helix Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $259,000. 89.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HLXA traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.15. The stock had a trading volume of 502 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,922. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.13. Helix Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.90 and a 1 year high of $13.00.

Helix Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

