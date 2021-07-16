Silverarc Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA)

Silverarc Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) by 81.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 135,000 shares during the quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Calithera Biosciences were worth $73,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Calithera Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in Calithera Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Calithera Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Calithera Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Calithera Biosciences by 338.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,962 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 13,094 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CALA traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.02. 14,923 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,088,326. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.58 million, a PE ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 1.63. Calithera Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.78 and a 52-week high of $6.19.

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.01). On average, analysts forecast that Calithera Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Calithera Biosciences in a report on Monday, May 10th.

Calithera Biosciences Company Profile

Calithera Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat solid tumors.

