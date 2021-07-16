Simple Software Solutions (SSS) Trading Up 6.1% This Week

Simple Software Solutions (CURRENCY:SSS) traded up 11.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. One Simple Software Solutions coin can now be purchased for about $0.0389 or 0.00000123 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Simple Software Solutions has traded up 6.1% against the US dollar. Simple Software Solutions has a total market cap of $113,448.95 and approximately $171.00 worth of Simple Software Solutions was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Simple Software Solutions alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000739 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00025795 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0921 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002447 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000168 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 108.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001564 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000115 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002903 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000048 BTC.

About Simple Software Solutions

Simple Software Solutions (SSS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 7th, 2017. Simple Software Solutions’ total supply is 2,916,314 coins. Simple Software Solutions’ official website is sssolutions.io. Simple Software Solutions’ official Twitter account is @__SSSolutions and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The ShareChain Team aims to build a decentralized credit data value platform based on shared economy. SSS is an Ethereum ERC20 Compliant tokens called (Super Smart Share referred to as “SSS”) which will be used within the platform. “

Simple Software Solutions Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Simple Software Solutions directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Simple Software Solutions should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Simple Software Solutions using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Simple Software Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Simple Software Solutions and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.