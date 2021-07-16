SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) in a report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $70.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SJW Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, May 8th.

Get SJW Group alerts:

SJW traded up $1.10 on Thursday, reaching $67.44. The company had a trading volume of 95 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,075. SJW Group has a 1 year low of $58.01 and a 1 year high of $71.69. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 29.93 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.19.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.03). SJW Group had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 6.78%. The company had revenue of $114.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.40 million. On average, equities analysts expect that SJW Group will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a boost from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.26%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuance Investments LLC raised its holdings in SJW Group by 28.6% during the first quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 3,238,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $203,976,000 after purchasing an additional 720,332 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in SJW Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,306,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $145,257,000 after purchasing an additional 46,998 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in SJW Group by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,811,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $125,622,000 after purchasing an additional 53,838 shares in the last quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd raised its holdings in SJW Group by 29.7% during the first quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd now owns 549,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,605,000 after purchasing an additional 125,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in SJW Group by 24.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 548,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,886,000 after purchasing an additional 108,003 shares in the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SJW Group Company Profile

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases; contracted services and sewer operations to water utilities in Connecticut; and a Linebacker protection plan for public drinking water customers, as well as offers repair or replace a leaking or broken water service line, curb box, curb box cover, meter pit, meter pit cover, and meter pit valve.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for SJW Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SJW Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.