SnowSwap (SNOW) Tops One Day Volume of $55,589.00

SnowSwap (CURRENCY:SNOW) traded 10% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 16th. SnowSwap has a total market capitalization of $1.62 million and approximately $55,589.00 worth of SnowSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SnowSwap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $5.06 or 0.00016192 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SnowSwap has traded down 29.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003204 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001895 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.36 or 0.00039590 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.97 or 0.00108823 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.33 or 0.00148389 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31,148.16 or 0.99770357 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002852 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003198 BTC.

SnowSwap Coin Profile

SnowSwap’s genesis date was October 8th, 2020. SnowSwap’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 320,553 coins. SnowSwap’s official Twitter account is @snow_swap . The Reddit community for SnowSwap is https://reddit.com/r/Snowswap

According to CryptoCompare, “SnowSwap is a new platform where users can swap between various Yearn yVault tokens. SnowSwap is designed for low slippage stablecoin swaps and is based on Curve’s AMM. “

Buying and Selling SnowSwap

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SnowSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SnowSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

