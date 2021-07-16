SparksPay Price Hits $0.0034 on Top Exchanges (SPK)

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded 36.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. Over the last week, SparksPay has traded 3.1% lower against the dollar. SparksPay has a market capitalization of $34,917.74 and approximately $5.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SparksPay coin can currently be purchased for $0.0034 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

THEKEY (TKY) traded 34.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000063 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001218 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000101 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded down 31.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SparksPay Profile

SparksPay (CRYPTO:SPK) is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 23rd, 2018. SparksPay’s total supply is 11,256,511 coins and its circulating supply is 10,149,611 coins. SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SparksPay’s official website is sparkspay.io . The official message board for SparksPay is medium.com/sparkspay

According to CryptoCompare, “SparksPay is a cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm, it is the “fuel” that powers the eCommerce platform. Fees to merchants are based on a nominal percentage value of the transactions performed on the Sparks platform and are paid for by merchants using Sparks coin Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling SparksPay

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparksPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SparksPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

