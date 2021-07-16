SPK Acquisition Corp Unit’s Quiet Period To Expire on July 19th (NASDAQ:SPKAU)

SPK Acquisition Corp Unit’s (NASDAQ:SPKAU) quiet period is set to end on Monday, July 19th. SPK Acquisition Corp Unit had issued 5,000,000 shares in its public offering on June 8th. The total size of the offering was $50,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.
NASDAQ SPKAU opened at $10.01 on Friday. SPK Acquisition Corp Unit has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $10.10.
SPK Acquisition Corp Unit Company Profile
