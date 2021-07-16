Springhouse Capital Management LP Cuts Stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL)

Springhouse Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) by 58.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 529,816 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 733,137 shares during the period. Oaktree Specialty Lending makes up approximately 3.3% of Springhouse Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Springhouse Capital Management LP owned 0.29% of Oaktree Specialty Lending worth $3,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 8,147 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,647 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 8,478 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,708 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 1st quarter worth $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.94.

NASDAQ OCSL traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $6.75. 5,389 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 848,740. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.72. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.37 and a fifty-two week high of $6.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14. The firm had revenue of $41.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.12 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 217.84%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a positive change from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is presently 101.96%.

In other news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.78, for a total transaction of $678,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,195,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,704,344.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 81,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.71, for a total value of $545,435.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,195,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,220,671.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,024,975 shares of company stock worth $6,890,554. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

