Springhouse Capital Management LP Decreases Holdings in Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI)

Springhouse Capital Management LP cut its holdings in shares of Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 754,568 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 18,808 shares during the period. Global Indemnity Group comprises approximately 22.3% of Springhouse Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Springhouse Capital Management LP owned 0.05% of Global Indemnity Group worth $22,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Global Indemnity Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Global Indemnity Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 713.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,586 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 10,162 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 17.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,777 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Global Indemnity Group by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 459,787 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,630,000 after acquiring an additional 14,415 shares during the last quarter. 49.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Global Indemnity Group alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised Global Indemnity Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of GBLI stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.31. 2,744 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,029. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. Global Indemnity Group, LLC has a 12 month low of $17.01 and a 12 month high of $31.98.

Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Global Indemnity Group had a return on equity of 0.05% and a net margin of 4.44%. The business had revenue of $157.73 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th.

Global Indemnity Group Profile

Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance, and individual policyholder coverages in the United States; and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Specialty; Specialty Property; Farm, Ranch, & Stable; and Reinsurance.

Recommended Story: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Indemnity Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Indemnity Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.