StableUSD Trading Down 1.2% Over Last Week (USDS)

StableUSD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 16th. One StableUSD coin can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00007038 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, StableUSD has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar. StableUSD has a total market cap of $522,166.10 and $93.00 worth of StableUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.41 or 0.00049087 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003189 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002666 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00014225 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $259.53 or 0.00826918 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00005883 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000350 BTC.

About StableUSD

StableUSD is a coin. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. StableUSD’s total supply is 90,000,487,233 coins and its circulating supply is 519,602 coins. StableUSD’s official Twitter account is @StablyCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . StableUSD’s official website is www.stably.io . The official message board for StableUSD is medium.com/stably-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “StableUSD (USDS) is a fiat-collateralized stablecoin created by Stably. Each StableUSD token is legally backed and redeemable for a US Dollar held in escrow accounts managed by Stably's regulated trustees, such as Prime Trust. To provide a complete and up-to-date level of transparency, Stably provides a view of its reserve balance in real-time via a live feed from the API of its reserve holders. Independent third-party Cohen & Co. also provides regular attestations on the StableUSD reserve balance. By making StableUSD redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with US dollars, it virtually eliminates volatility while still retaining many useful characteristics of a cryptocurrency – including fast transaction speed, anonymity, and immutability. “

Buying and Selling StableUSD

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StableUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StableUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase StableUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

