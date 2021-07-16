Standard Protocol (STND) Price Down 6.8% Over Last Week

Standard Protocol (CURRENCY:STND) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 16th. Standard Protocol has a total market capitalization of $2.61 million and $102,232.00 worth of Standard Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Standard Protocol has traded down 6.8% against the US dollar. One Standard Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.34 or 0.00001067 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003142 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001880 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.64 or 0.00039695 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.13 or 0.00107198 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.76 or 0.00146846 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $31,924.21 or 1.00257056 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002857 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003142 BTC.

Standard Protocol Coin Profile

Standard Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,682,432 coins. Standard Protocol’s official Twitter account is @standarddefi

Standard Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Standard Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Standard Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Standard Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

