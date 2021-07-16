Stephen Gordon Sells 10,000 Shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) Stock

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) CFO Stephen Gordon sold 10,000 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Stephen Gordon also recently made the following trade(s):

Get TransMedics Group alerts:

On Thursday, June 17th, Stephen Gordon sold 10,000 shares of TransMedics Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMDX traded down $3.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 887,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,989. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.98. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.51 and a 12 month high of $49.50. The company has a current ratio of 11.95, a quick ratio of 10.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $751.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.66 and a beta of 2.00.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.01). TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 26.18% and a negative net margin of 110.54%. The firm had revenue of $7.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on TMDX shares. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of TransMedics Group in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TransMedics Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 3rd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of TransMedics Group in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. TransMedics Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMDX. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of TransMedics Group in the first quarter valued at $54,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransMedics Group in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 2,245.5% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.47% of the company’s stock.

About TransMedics Group

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

See Also: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for TransMedics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransMedics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.