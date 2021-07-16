Stephens Inc. AR Buys Shares of 6,290 Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 6,290 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OLN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Olin during the 4th quarter valued at $41,772,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in Olin during the 1st quarter valued at $26,290,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Olin by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,063,498 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $571,962,000 after acquiring an additional 651,765 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Olin by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,321,274 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $50,169,000 after acquiring an additional 343,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Olin by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,686,791 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $177,957,000 after acquiring an additional 312,815 shares in the last quarter. 84.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director John Mb Oconnor sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $675,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 335 shares in the company, valued at $15,081.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Brett A. Flaugher sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,938 shares in the company, valued at $1,662,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 464,241 shares of company stock worth $19,850,803 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

OLN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded Olin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. upgraded Olin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on Olin from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Olin from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Olin in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Olin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.21.

Shares of NYSE:OLN opened at $42.90 on Friday. Olin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.67 and a fifty-two week high of $51.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of -10.39 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.20. Olin had a positive return on equity of 5.74% and a negative net margin of 10.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Olin Co. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is -59.26%.

Olin Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

