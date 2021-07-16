Stephens Inc. AR Decreases Stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Stephens Inc. AR reduced its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) by 21.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,574 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPHD. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 321.4% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPHD opened at $43.92 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $31.77 and a twelve month high of $46.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.96.

