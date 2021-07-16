Stephens Inc. AR Increases Stock Position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) by 5.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,590 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 110.0% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,154,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,051,000 after purchasing an additional 604,595 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,464,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,397,000 after purchasing an additional 295,752 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 15.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,009,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,357,000 after purchasing an additional 265,510 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the first quarter worth $5,643,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 23.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 966,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,803,000 after purchasing an additional 181,446 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ QYLD opened at $22.51 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.27. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a 1-year low of $20.51 and a 1-year high of $23.58.

