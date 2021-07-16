Stephens Inc. AR Lowers Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Stephens Inc. AR decreased its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 61.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,479 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 7,098 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in eBay were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 23,298 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 13,600 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 52,334 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $3,205,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 14,398 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 6,971 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 856 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.67, for a total transaction of $56,213.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,008,014.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marie Oh Huber sold 97,875 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.97, for a total transaction of $5,869,563.75. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,831 shares of company stock valued at $6,055,557. Corporate insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EBAY shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of eBay from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of eBay in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of eBay from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of eBay from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of eBay in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. eBay has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.44.

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $68.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.59. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.36 and a 12 month high of $70.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $46.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.15.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. eBay had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 71.14%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is 24.57%.

eBay Profile

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

