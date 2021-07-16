Stephens Inc. AR Makes New Investment in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,023 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of CRH by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 811 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in CRH by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 819 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA increased its holdings in CRH by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 5,660 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in CRH by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 8,145 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in CRH by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,045 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. 4.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CRH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays set a $50.44 price objective on CRH in a report on Saturday, July 10th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. CRH has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.39.

NYSE CRH opened at $49.25 on Friday. CRH plc has a 12 month low of $33.57 and a 12 month high of $53.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

CRH Profile

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates in three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; and glass and glazing products, including architectural glass, custom-engineered curtain and window walls, architectural windows, storefront systems, doors, skylights, and architectural hardware.

