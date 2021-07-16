Stephens Inc. AR Takes $262,000 Position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UGI. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of UGI during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of UGI during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of UGI during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UGI during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of UGI during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on UGI shares. Bank of America raised shares of UGI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of UGI from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.25.

In other UGI news, Director M Shawn Bort sold 12,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total value of $593,895.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,262,085.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO John L. Walsh sold 14,949 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.56, for a total transaction of $696,025.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 535,787 shares in the company, valued at $24,946,242.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 36,529 shares of company stock worth $1,693,805 over the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of UGI stock opened at $46.21 on Friday. UGI Co. has a 52-week low of $31.09 and a 52-week high of $48.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.07. The company has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.97.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter. UGI had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 14.86%. As a group, research analysts predict that UGI Co. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.345 per share. This is a boost from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.69%.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.5 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,800 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

