StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) Short Interest Update

StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,240,000 shares, a growth of 177.3% from the June 15th total of 447,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 320,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded StepStone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.17.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 233,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,237,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in StepStone Group by 20.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in StepStone Group by 30.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in StepStone Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in StepStone Group by 109.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. 40.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STEP stock remained flat at $$38.52 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,156. StepStone Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.72 and a fifty-two week high of $41.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.44.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $76.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.68 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that StepStone Group will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. StepStone Group’s dividend payout ratio is 32.18%.

StepStone Group Company Profile

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

