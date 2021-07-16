Steven L. Soboroff Sells 2,103 Shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) Stock

The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) Director Steven L. Soboroff sold 2,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total transaction of $37,938.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,730.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

MAC opened at $17.61 on Friday. The Macerich Company has a twelve month low of $6.42 and a twelve month high of $25.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68, a PEG ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.61.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.20). The Macerich had a negative return on equity of 11.74% and a negative net margin of 40.20%. The company had revenue of $190.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Macerich Company will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. The Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.78%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MAC. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in The Macerich by 865.4% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of The Macerich by 150.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of The Macerich during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in The Macerich in the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in The Macerich during the fourth quarter worth $109,000. 75.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MAC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Securities raised their target price on The Macerich from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised The Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of The Macerich from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of The Macerich from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of The Macerich from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Macerich currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.58.

The Macerich Company Profile

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

