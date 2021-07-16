Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Shares Purchased by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,432 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Steven Madden were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Steven Madden by 4.3% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,158 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Steven Madden by 0.8% in the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 34,570 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Steven Madden by 4.7% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,626 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Steven Madden by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 180,598 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,379,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Steven Madden by 17.5% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 92.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SHOO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Steven Madden from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. B. Riley raised their price target on Steven Madden from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on Steven Madden from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.27.

In other Steven Madden news, COO Awadhesh K. Sinha sold 20,239 shares of Steven Madden stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total value of $871,693.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Karla Frieders sold 11,000 shares of Steven Madden stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total value of $470,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 112,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,830,632.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 51,478 shares of company stock valued at $2,213,967 in the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Steven Madden stock opened at $40.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 170.67, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.26. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $18.47 and a 52 week high of $45.87.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The textile maker reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $361.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.33 million. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 1.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.75%.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward branded and private label footwear for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Steven, Steve Madden Kids, Betsey Johnson, Report, Mad Love, Blondo, GREATS, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

