Stifel Financial Corp Decreases Stock Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,705 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,430 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Hologic were worth $1,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hologic in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hologic by 136.7% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 355 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hologic during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Hologic during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hologic during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. 92.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hologic alerts:

In related news, insider Sean S. Daugherty sold 4,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $260,145.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,613 shares in the company, valued at $1,730,377.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HOLX shares. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Hologic from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. dropped their target price on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Hologic from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Hologic from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hologic from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.44.

Hologic stock opened at $68.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.40. Hologic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.81 and a 52 week high of $85.00.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.03). Hologic had a net margin of 35.86% and a return on equity of 71.87%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 103.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

Read More: What is an inverted yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.